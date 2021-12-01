Toddler shot in Henderson recovering from surgery

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A toddler who was shot while in a car in Henderson on Monday is now out of surgery.

Jon Lindsey, the father of two-year-old Phoenix, says his child’s surgery went well on Wednesday and she is now recovering at an Indianapolis hospital. Doctors were able to repair her hamstring and close the wound.

Lindsey was hit by a stray bullet on Powell Street while she was riding in a car with her mother and aunt. Henderson Police are still investigating the shooting.

“Everyone is ecstatic that the surgery went well,” said Lindsey. “We can’t wait for her to come home. It’s going to be a lot of work and a lot of our dedication. She’s going to need a lot of care, 24 hours a day for a while, until she is better.’

Lindsey said it may be at least a week before Phoenix can return home.