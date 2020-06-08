Together Tri-State 06/08

(WEHT) – A daily look at good news happening in the Tri-State, reminding all of us that we will get through this together!
Today’s segment features a birthday party for a porcupine at Mesker Park Zoo and our own Ron Rhodes enjoying ice cream!
(This story was originally published on June 8, 2020)
