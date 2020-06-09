Together Tri-State 06/09

(WEHT) – A daily look at good news happening in the Tri-State, reminding all of us that we will get through this together!

Today’s segment features a man walking 1,000 miles for justice and another fun video from Hopkins County SRO Deputy Logan.

(This story was originally published on June 9, 2020)

