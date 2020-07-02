(WEHT) – A daily look at good news happening in the Tri-State, reminding all of us that we will get through this together!
Today’s segment features virtual story time with EVPL.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on July 1, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Heritage Federal Credit Union buying Elberfeld State Bank
- Together Tri-State 07/01
- Prime Time Pub and Grill Newburgh employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Four EVPL locations, one computer lab reopening July 6
- Vanderburgh Co. Council approves more COVID-19 testing funding