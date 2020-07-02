Together Tri-State 07/02

(WEHT) – A daily look at good news happening in the Tri-State, reminding all of us that we will get through this together!
Today’s segment features Evansville’s mayor joining the mask cause and Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana making a yummy donation in Ohio County!
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on July 2, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- OCTC students tests positive for COVID-19
- Spottsville Bridge will go down to one lane July 8
- Broadcast legend Hugh Downs dies at age 99
- EVSC cancels commencement
- Miranda Meister shares thoughts from quarantine