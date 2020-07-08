Together Tri-State 07/08

(WEHT) – A daily look at good news happening in the Tri-State, reminding all of us that we will get through this together!
Today’s segment features local law enforcement giving to kids in need through 911 Gives Hope and the Isaiah 1:17 Project.
(This story was originally published on July 8, 2020)
