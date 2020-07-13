Together Tri-State 07/13

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WEHT) – A daily look at good news happening in the Tri-State, reminding all of us that we will get through this together!

Today’s segment features local ballerinas showing how to be safe in the pandemic and a message from Governor Andy Beshear.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

LATEST LOCAL NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories