Tom Hanks uniform sells for over $17,000

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Image courtesy MGN Online/Columbia Pictures)

(WEHT)- The uniform worn by actor Tom Hanks in the 1992 movie A League of Their Own sold for over $17,000 at an online auction.

The uniform included the hat, jersey, pants, and belt. A League of Their Own also starred Geena Davis and Madonna and was primarily filmed across the Tri-State.

Bidding originally opened at $1,500 and the auction ended Friday night.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 20, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories