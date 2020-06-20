Tom Hanks uniform sells for over $17,000

(WEHT)- The uniform worn by actor Tom Hanks in the 1992 movie A League of Their Own sold for over $17,000 at an online auction.
The uniform included the hat, jersey, pants, and belt. A League of Their Own also starred Geena Davis and Madonna and was primarily filmed across the Tri-State.
Bidding originally opened at $1,500 and the auction ended Friday night.
(This story was originally published on June 20, 2020)
