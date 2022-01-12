Too many gizzard shad at Panther Creek Park

DAVIESS CO., Ky (WEHT) – The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources (KDFWR) will remove gizzard shad from the lake at Panther Creek Park.

Starting January 17, the lake will be treated with rotenone to selectively remove the shad and restore the balance of fish species. Rotenone is a substance from plants and poses no threats to people, pets, or other wildlife. Signs will be posted around the lake, notifying the public of the treatment.

Even though gizzard shad are native to Kentucky, they can be detrimental to the overall balance of fish in a smaller pond, impacting sunfish and bass populations. Panther Creek Park is part of a network that wants to provide good fishing spots accessible to local Kentucky fishermen.