Top Owensboro Health officials set to retire

(WEHT)- Owensboro Health President and CEO Greg Strahan and Chief Financial Officer John Hackbarth are set to step down February 1st.

Strahan has served as CEO since 2016 while Hackbarth has served in his role since 2008. The Owensboro Health Board of Directors will form a search committee to find the next President in the coming months.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 13, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: