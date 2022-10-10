(WEHT) Today marks ten months since the Dec. 10th tornado killed dozens across western Kentucky and left a path of destruction.

As the rebuilding continues, officials in some counties hit that day say they’ve yet to be fully reimbursed for costs of recovery.

Workers are still putting up bricks on the exterior of Church Street General Baptist Church in Bremen while much still has to be done on the inside. Meanwhile, officials in some counties hit by the tornado are concerned about the pace of federal reimbursements they are getting for tornado related costs.

“We tried to salvage as much as we could,” said Pastor Danny Greene> He says while work outside is moving along, but slowly moving inside due to availability of contractors and others to do electric, plumbing and wall repairs.

“Everybody is requiring their services, just like we are. So, we’ve had to wait until we can get some folks,” he said.

Other home owners and churches are building new buildings around town. Bremen Mayor Allen Miller says a third of residents in Muhlenberg County hit ten months ago are back in permanent housing, but some haven’t decided on whether to come back.

“I just talked with a young man just a few days ago, and he said, ‘i still don’t know what to do’. But for the most part, people are rebuilding and our neighbors around us are rebuilding,” Greene recalled.

Federal reimbursements to counties aren’t moving as fast. Hopkins County Judge Executive Jack Whitfield says they’ve only received $200,000 from FEMA of the $9 million they spent on recovery efforts. He says it could take a year or two before the county gets money back.

“$9 million is a lot of money, and that’s just one county. People want to make sure they’re reimbursed for actual expenses that were put out. I still think it shouldn’t take this long,” he said Whitfield also says the process can take a year or two, similar to past recovery efforts from severe weather. He adds they got $8 million dollars from the state to keep paying bills until they’re fully reimbursed.



Back at the church, Pastor Greene says he hopes to have people back in for services some time next year.

(This story was originally published on October 10, 2022)