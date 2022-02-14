FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) – Damaged homes and businesses, bare jack-knifed trees, and shredded debris have remained from the tornadoes that ripped through central and western Kentucky on Dec. 10-11. The recovery is now well underway two months later.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District has completed the first pass of debris removal in two of the most devastated areas that is Graves County and the City of Mayfield. The corps have cleared more than 280,000 cubic yards of debris in those areas.

A promising future is visible beyond the wreckage thanks to support from all levels of government and community organizations. FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration have approved more than $49.1 million in federal assistance for eligible homeowners and renters who are uninsured or underinsured.

The $49.1 million includes:

$9 million in FEMA housing assistance.

$3.5 million in assistance under FEMA’s Other Needs Assistance program.

$36.6 million in home and business loans approved by the SBA who is the largest source of federal disaster recovery funds for homeowners, renters, businesses and certain nonprofits.

Caldwell, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, and Warren counties will have travel trailers or other forms of temporary housing assistance provided by FEMA to eligible applicants. FEMA also approved an increase in the rental assistance rate for eligible residents in need of temporary housing.

This increase will allow survivors who are approved for FEMA temporary housing assistance may be able to rent units at 25% above fair market rents established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The HUD fair market rent for a two-bedroom unit in Warren County is an average of $845 a month but the 25% increase in rental assistance allows a survivor to rent a two-bedroom unit that runs up to $1,056.

FEMA opened up 18 disaster recovery centers in 14 counties in response to the tornadoes where residents could meet with FEMA staff and other federal and Commonwealth agencies to receive information in alternate formats such as Braille, large print and audio and electronic versions. Multilingual interpretation was made available in dozens of languages.

The recovery centers have tallied more than 5,500 visits. Four of the busiest centers remain open two months after the tornadoes attack and more can be learned about these centers at fema.gov2.

Disaster survivor assistance teams have knocked on more than 11,000 doors in the affected neighborhoods and visited nearly 2,000 community spaces and business locations. These teams have helped people apply and provide information on federal programs.



FEMA’s hazard mitigation specialists are visiting home-improvement stores in the affected areas to share do-it-yourself construction tips and techniques for rebuilding hazard-resistant homes. FEMA’s Public Assistance program has also geared up by preparing to help with the cost of everything from debris removal to repairing and rebuilding damaged public infrastructure.

The federal disaster declaration designated Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor, Todd and Warren counties for all Public Assistance categories and additional counties for various services such as reimbursement of debris removal expenses.

FEMA reimburses government and certain nonprofit applicants not less than 75% of eligible costs for clean-up and recovery with the Commonwealth covering the remaining 25% in all part to a cost-sharing program called Public Assistance. President Biden authorized 100% federal reimbursement for a 30-day period for eligible emergency work.

Visit fema.gov/disaster/4630 for the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the tornadoes. Follow FEMA on Twitter @femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.