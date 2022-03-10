DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky (WEHT) – WoodSongs is offering musicians, schools, students and clubs free replacement instruments in Dawson Springs on March 19 as part of a tornado relief effort.

The event will be at West Dawson Music Venue starting at noon and lasting until 4 p.m. According to officials from WoodSongs, guitars, banjos, fiddles, mandolins, flutes, horns, pianos and organs to those affected by the December 10 tornadoes.

For more information, including how to make a priority request to reserve an instrument, click here.