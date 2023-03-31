HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – We compiled a list of places that have opened their doors to those who need shelter during Friday’s storms.

Hopkins County

Dawson Spring Schools Superintendent Leonard Whalen posted, “With the threat of severe weather & tornado activity, Our HIGH SCHOOL will be open as a shelter as needed from 6-10pm if there is an impending threat. ENTRY IS AT THE HS LOWER LEVEL BY THE TEACHER PARKING LOT. Reflective tape is on the door to enter.”

Hopkins County Government posted, “The Historic Courthouse at 10 South Main Street in Madisonville will be open as a safe shelter at 5:30 p.m. today, March 31, 2023. Enter through the basement doors on the east side.”

Gibson County

A spokesperson for the Fort Branch Fire Department posted, “Due to the chance of severe weather that may happen on Friday evening, the fire station at 204 West Vine will be opening prior to the severe weather. Please check updates on our Facebook page on the times when the station will be open. Please park on south side of building, and not in front of large overhead doors.”

According to social media, Owensville United Methodist Church will open to those who need a storm shelter. It is asked that people enter on the east side of the church. People will be put in a designated area and will be asked to sign-in. The church is at the corner of Brummit and Third.

Posey County

A spokesperson for Johnson United Methodist Church posted, “The Trustees at Johnson United Methodist Church at 403 Raintree Street are opening the basement for those that might need shelter from the storms that are expected this afternoon and evening. If you need shelter, enter JUMC at the backdoor where the wheelchair ramp is, look to the left and descend into the basement, where doors have been shut. Stay in the center of the basement, as the outer rooms have windows.”

This list will be updated as we find more locations.