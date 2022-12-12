DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – The one year anniversary of the western Kentucky tornado is now behind us, but looking forward, plenty of work still remains. One Dawson Springs resident say her situation one year later is just how it was the night of December 10, 2021. Everything Tamera Alexander owned was gone in the blink of an eye, but her attempt to rebuild is almost as if time is standing still.

“I just want a home,” says an emotional Alexander.

The road to recovery since the tornado has been painfully slow for Alexander, both physically and emotionally. She met with Eyewitness News at the now-empty site of her former home, returning to the scene for the first time in months. Alexander says returning to her property brings back difficult memories of that night.

“I had just enough time to get my grandkids,” recalls Alexander. “I wrapped my arms around them and told them, ‘I’ve got you, don’t you let me go’. And it sucked the youngest one out of my arms.”

Her youngest grandchild was left with significant lacerations. Meanwhile, Alexander and her older grandchild were carried by the twister into a nearby wooded area. The tornado left her with a broken neck, severe lacerations to her head, and permanent damage to her right leg. Despite multiple surgeries, Alexander says she is left with limited motion of her head and neck, and relies heavily on the support from her boyfriend, Russell Hannaway.

“Lost her home, her belongings, her job, everything, in 30 seconds,” says Hannaway.

More than a year later, Alexander says she has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. All that remains of her home is a small pile of rubble. She says requests for disability coverage have been denied, and the small amount of money from FEMA she received went towards covering her bills.

“I just want a home,” says Alexander. “I’m not one to ever ask for help, but I’m asking now. I need help.”

The couple say they have reached out to local churches and community groups, but say potential aid fell through, making them feel like the road to recovery has left them behind.

“Yeah, I’m losing hope and faith,” says Alexander. Hannaway adds, “We know there’s a lot of people asking for help. But it’s been a year. And we have heard nothing.”

Alexander admits she does not see a light at the end of her tunnel. In addition to complications of rebuilding, she will also need a third neck surgery in early 2023. A representative from the Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Group tells Eyewitness News a case manager will be assigned to Alexander.