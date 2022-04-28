DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – With the help of the Dayspring Outreach Center, survivors of the December 10 tornado in Dawson Springs are putting the pieces together, one piece of furniture at a time. Through donations from the group ‘Christ in Action’, Dayspring received a semi-truck full of gently used furniture, and worked with furniture stores in Paducah to also provide brand new furniture for those in need.

“I’m just so humbled,” says Dayspring Lead Pastor Kathy Redden, “that God has chosen us to help supply at least a part of their needs. It means everything.”

Redden says a line was already forming at 7am for the free furniture drive that began at 9am. The event was on a first come, first serve basis, however there were some limitations to the number of large items to ensure that everyone who showed up received something they need.

“Whether it was a coffee table or a recliner, or one furniture item, they were thankful and appreciative of everything that we’re doing,” says Scott Woodruff, Children’s Pastor at Dayspring.

This event was able to help 65 households furnish their homes with things such as couches and chairs, ovens and stoves, and small tables and lamps. Currently, there are no furniture drives scheduled for Dayspring, however Redden tells us that is not out of the question should they receive enough donations in the future to support such an event.