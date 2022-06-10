DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – The memories of terror and destruction from December 10 were just as as raw on June 10 as western Kentucky tornado survivors reflect on the six month mark of their road to recovery.

“It missed us by 3 miles to the south and 3 miles to the east,” says Jane Sirois. “The other end of the road that we’re on was decimated, pretty much.”

After avoiding the scenes of destruction for the first few days, Sirois began dropping off supplies for first responders, searching for any way to help her community. It wasn’t until December 15, 2021 that she sprung into action following initial response after the storm.

“The man from emergency management called me and said, ‘They are already starting to turn away trucks of donations down here because there’s so much coming in. And I said, ‘I’ll go open my church right away.”

The church Sirois is referring to is her church high atop a hill just off of Charleston Road in Hopkins County; Beulah Crossroads Baptist Church. Sirois decided to take in donations and store them in her church, something she continues to do a half-year later where demands are higher than before, according to Sirois.

“What God spoke to me was come March, April, May and June, into July, that’s when everyone’s going to need everything. And that’s how it has happened,” says Sirois.

Most of the items inside Beulah Crossroads are donated, though others were purchased through funding following the storm. Dawson Springs resident Carrie Dutton says her home was removed from its foundation from the tornado, and has had to stay in a hotel for months waiting to move into new housing. Dutton says she is grateful for Sirois and her church for stepping up to help their community.

“It’s just awesome,” says Dutton. “It’s been overwhelming. It just shows that people do care.”

As more individuals move into new housing, Sirois says she anticipates the need for items to continue to climb. With inflation another issue, Sirois says the greatest needs are for gas cards and food for families in need. As long as donations continue to pour in, Sirois says Beulah Crossroads will be there to serve.