BREMEN, Ky. (WEHT)- Four months later, the signs of recovery are popping up across western Kentucky in the wake of the deadly Dec. 10 tornadoes.

The road to recovery has been a long, emotional time for tornado survivors like Bremen man David Smith, who says he’s still not sure if Bremen will ever be the same. Still, he says it’s a blessing to see the help and support communities like Bremen have received. Like many others in Bremen, Smith says he’s slowly started to rebuild and hopes to have his home ready by “mid-year.”

Bremen native Sabrina Scott says it’s been an emotional time for people in Muhlenberg County, as rising building costs have only added to the “gap” only partially bridged by insurance and FEMA assistance.

On Thursday, survivors of the tornadoes got a chance to once again come together as a community for a special performance by Grammy-winning artist and western Kentucky native Jason Crabb at Bremen Elementary School.

Kathy Fox with Madisonville-based Victory Church helped organize the event, saying they wanted to help their neighbors and spread the feeling of hope after seeing messages of “desperation, depression, anxiety” in the immediate aftermath of the storms.

Crabb says he hopes people can go with a “bigger smile, a little more hope, excited about the sun shining in the morning on a new day.” Crabb says the road to recovery is a sign of Kentuckians’ strong will, saying all they need is a little help because “they’re going to find a way.”