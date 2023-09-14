EVANSVILLE, In. (WEHT) – Total Court Services held a ribbon cutting today for their new Evansville location.

Total Court Services works with courthouses to offer more cost-effective tracking, alcohol and drug testing. Their officials say their goal isn’t to profit from participants, but help the court offer effective alternatives to incarceration.

“We work with a lot of different courts across the Midwest and we work with them as a servant of the court. We work with them with what they need,” says regional manager Jacob Hillgoth, “And we try to empower them and offer different solutions with integrity, with a knowledge base that’s very vast in what we do and we bring a lot to the table.”

Total Court Services operates both in Vanderburgh County and surrounding counties.