HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Tri-State’s biggest fundraiser in the fight against breast cancer, the Komen More than Pink Walk, is coming up on October 1. But there is another event raising funds for Komen, that includes peddling instead of walking.

Executive Director Kyle Vannoni spoke with Shelley Kirk on Eyewitness News First at Four on Wednesday to talk about the Tour de Komen. You can view their interview in the video player above.

Tour de Komen will run this Saturday from Fishers to Terre Haute, and one team from Evansville will be participating. Registration is closed, but you can still donate and plan for next year. For more information visit TourdeKomen.org.