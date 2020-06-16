Town of Francisco plans to disband police department

FRANCISCO, Ind. (WEHT) — Recently dismissed Francisco town marshal Mike Collins tells Eyewitness News the town plans to disband its police department.

Collins says the town board is expected to vote to disband the police department during its next meeting.

The board voted back in March to dismiss Collins as town marshal.

Collins says he was told it stems from his department not being able to patrol a school crossing at Francisco Elementary. The department is made up of collins and five deputies.

Collins says the department has been serving the community for more than 110 years.

(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)

