Town of Francisco votes to abolish police department

FRANCISCO, Ind. (WEHT) — The Town of Francisco has made the decision to abolish its police department.

The department has served the town for more than a century. The decision stems from the marshal and his deputies not monitoring a school zone as much as the board believes they should.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office will now oversee the town.

Many in the community spoke in favor of keeping the police in Francisco.

“Being in a small town and feeling like there’s something to protect my safety especially in my situation is extremely important to me,” resident Carrie Mabry said.

“As you can see they say no crime goes on in Francisco, well here’s 2018. I’ve documented every case I’ve ever did, and I can’t speak for the other deputies,” former Deputy Marshal Terry Wallace said.

Former Marshal Michael Collins, who has been on leave during this process, also fought to keep his position.

“Because the board has failed miserably, I tell the citizens that you’re going to be on your own for a long period because the sheriff’s department is on a call, you are your own protector,” Collins said.

After the public comments ceased, without any in person discussion, the board moved to disband the department in a unanimous decision.

Collins says he believes the decision was made before the meeting began and that the locals will be the one’s paying for this decision.

The Francisco board did not make themselves available for comment.

(This story was originally published on June 25, 2020)