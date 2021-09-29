Tox-Away Day scheduled for October 2 at Civic Center parking lot

Tox-Away Day, will be held on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., in the Civic Center parking lot. (Image courtesy MGN Online)

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, or Tox-Away Day, is scheduled for October 2, from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the Civic Center parking lot.

Vanderburgh County residents will be able to safely dispose of items that can’t normally be thrown away at home. Residents can bring materials such as used motor oil, gasoline, antifreeze, pesticides and herbicides, household cleaners and chemicals, solvents and thinners, oil-based paint, pharmaceuticals and mercury containing items like thermometers and fluorescent bulbs.

Materials that will not be accepted include latex paint, commercial and industrial waste, explosives and ammunition, infectious waste and radioactive waste. Appliances, computer equipment, televisions and tires will also not be accepted at the program. Businesses will not be allowed to bring waste.

For more information, contact the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District at 812-436-7800 or click here.