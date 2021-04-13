Tox-Away Day to be held at Civic Center this weekend

Tox-Away Day, will be held on Saturday, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., in the Civic Center parking lot. (Image courtesy MGN Online)

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day, also known as Tox-Away Day, is set for this weekend. It will be held at the Civic Center parking lot Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The program is sponsored by the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District and offers a safe disposal option for household hazardous waste. County residents can get rid of used motor oil, antifreeze, pesticides, household cleaners and chemicals, aerosol cans, solvents and thinners, oil-based paint, pharmaceuticals and mercury-containing items like thermometers and fluorescent bulbs.

Be aware there are still some materials that will not be accepted, such as latex paint, commercial and industrial waste, explosives and ammunition, infectious waste and radioactive waste. Residents should also not bring gas cylinders, appliances, computer equipment or tires to this program.

Tox-Away Day is for Vanderburgh County households only.

For additional information, contact the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District at 812-436-7800 or visit www.evansville.in.gov/recycle.

(This story was originally published on April 13, 2021)