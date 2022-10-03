EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville’s annual Tox Away Day will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Civic Center parking lot.

Tox Away Day is for Vanderburgh County residents to dispose of hazardous house hold waste. The event is not intended for businesses to dispose of waste. Below is a list of items that are accepted and not accepted at Tox Away Day:

ITEMS ACCEPTED:

Motor Oil & Filters

Oil Based Paint

Automotive Batteries & Fluids

Solvents & Thinners

Gasoline

Antifreeze

Household Batteries

Pesticides & Herbicides

Thermometers/Mercury

Aerosol Cans

Household Cleaners

Glues & Adhesives

Photographic Chemicals

Pool Chemicals

Fluorescent Bulbs

Pharmaceuticals

Propane Tanks

ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED:

Commercial Waste

Infectious Waste

Industrial Waste

Radioactive Waste

Explosives/Ammunition

Pressurized Containers

Appliances

Electronics

Latex Paint (can be thrown away in regular trash when it is hard – air dry or add kitty litter or sawdust to solidify)

For more information, click here.