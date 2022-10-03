EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville’s annual Tox Away Day will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Civic Center parking lot.
Tox Away Day is for Vanderburgh County residents to dispose of hazardous house hold waste. The event is not intended for businesses to dispose of waste. Below is a list of items that are accepted and not accepted at Tox Away Day:
ITEMS ACCEPTED:
- Motor Oil & Filters
- Oil Based Paint
- Automotive Batteries & Fluids
- Solvents & Thinners
- Gasoline
- Antifreeze
- Household Batteries
- Pesticides & Herbicides
- Thermometers/Mercury
- Aerosol Cans
- Household Cleaners
- Glues & Adhesives
- Photographic Chemicals
- Pool Chemicals
- Fluorescent Bulbs
- Pharmaceuticals
- Propane Tanks
ITEMS NOT ACCEPTED:
- Commercial Waste
- Infectious Waste
- Industrial Waste
- Radioactive Waste
- Explosives/Ammunition
- Pressurized Containers
- Appliances
- Electronics
- Latex Paint (can be thrown away in regular trash when it is hard – air dry or add kitty litter or sawdust to solidify)
