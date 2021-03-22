Toxicology results pending after early morning crash

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – Toxicology results are pending after an early morning crash in Vanderburgh County Monday. Officials say the crash involving three vehicles happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Hwy 41 and Mt. Pleasant Rd.

According to police, a silver Cadillac was heading east on Mt. Pleasant Rd. when the driver ran a red light at US 41. A silver Equinox heading north on US 41 hit the Cadillac, knocking the vehicle into a blue Equinox that was waiting for the light to change in the westbound lane of Mt. Pleasant Rd.

When police arrived, they found an unconscious female passenger in the Cadillac, who was taken to Deaconess by AMR. The driver of the Cadillac was also taken to Deaconess for non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither driver of either Equinox was injured.

Because of the Cadillac passenger’s injuries, all three drivers submitted to a blood draw.

(This story was originally published on March 22, 2021)