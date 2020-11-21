Toyota announces $250K grant award for Vincennes University

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana (TMMI) recently announced it has awarded $250,000 in grant money to Vincennes University as part of National STEM/STEAM Day, which was earlier this month.

Vincennes University will put its $250,000 grant to work for two STEM programs. The first will be a new women in STEM Leadership series that focuses on diversifying workforce development and supporting scholarship assistance for female, minority, and underrepresented students enrolled in a STEM major. Secondly, its existing programmable logic controller lab will receive major upgrades and an expansion to increase student accessibility and improve instructional time, which is a key training tool for various degree programs.

“Vincennes University is very honored and pleased to receive this generous donation from Toyota Indiana,” said VU President Chuck Johnson. “Our long-standing partnership with TMMI has produced scores of graduates and trainees who have a tremendous skill set and great career opportunities in robotics and industrial maintenance.”

