Toyota donates $100K for virtual art programs

EVANSVILLE – A new arts collaboration was announced this Tuesday in Evansville to enhance the community’s experience virtually.

“Accessing the Arts Anywhere” is a partnership between Toyota Indiana, the Evansville Museum, the Children’s Museum of Evansville, the Evansville Philharmonic, and the Arts Council of Southwestern Indiana provides virtual programing for anyone, anywhere.

“It’s my hope that we can inspire others to do differently and to think differently to create a better world around us,” said Tiffannie Hedin, Toyota Corporate Communications Analyst.

Toyota Indiana is donating $100,000 to the initiative so the organizations can provide free online content at any time to the community.

(This story was originally published on December 1, 2020)

