Toyota donates manikin transport van to Deaconess Women’s Hospital

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – After more than six months of planning, designing, and testing, a team of engineers and machinists have successfully modified a Toyota Sienna to safely transport Katilyn the manikin. Toyota manufacturing donated the minivan to Deaconess Women’s Hospital in Newburgh.

Kaitlyn is not like the mannequins in store windows. She’s used in training for pregnancy-related emergencies. Kaitlyn can breathe, give vitals, and even simulate multiple birth scenarios.

Toyota had the van modified specifically to transport Kaitlyn.