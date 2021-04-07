Toyota employees vaccinated in the workplace

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — In an effort to alleviate demand at community sites, Deaconess in Gibson County is giving employees at Toyota the opportunity for immunity against COVID-19.

Deaconess offered a vaccine clinic for eligible employees and onsite suppliers at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana (TMMI) in Princeton. Vaccinations are encouraged, but not mandatory.

Onsite COVID testing is also available.

“Vaccination is our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic, to return to more normal lives and a stronger economylocally, regionally and nationally,” said Dr. Brad Scheu, Chief Medical Officer, Deaconess Clinic. “We are glad to have a part in vaccinating the TMMI workforce, helping them create a safer, healthier workplace.”

The vaccination clinic continues this week.

(This story was originally published on April 7, 2021)