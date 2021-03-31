Toyota Indiana celebrating 25 years in Gibson County, donating to local programs

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT)- It may be hard to believe but Toyota Indiana is celebrating a quarter century in Gibson County! At a ceremony Wednesday, officials both unveiled the brand new Sienna and announced several donations to the Gibson County community.

In addition to donating a brand new Sienna to Gibson County Veteran Services to help veterans get to and from appointments, Toyota Indiana is also donating $1 million to help turn the Lowell Elementary School building into a YMCA facility.

Stacy Carr, a Toyota Indiana employee and Tri-State native, says programs like this are what drew her to the car manufacturer. Carr says she can easily remember the excitement the area had when Toyota Indiana first announced it would come to Gibson County.

YMCA of Southwestern Indiana CEO Jonathan Pope says the new facility will help the Gibson County community come together, build relationships, and improve its health and wellbeing.

Princeton Mayor Greg Wright says Princeton wasn’t ready for Toyota Indiana, adding most of the plant’s workers do not live locally but Mayor Wright says they are building for the future to make and keep the Princeton community ready for Toyota.

Mayor Wright says that, in addition to the new YMCA facility, the city of Princeton is also adding housing and infrastructure projects to help grow the city. The YMCA facility will include a STEM lab, teaching kitchen, child care area, and more. It is scheduled to open early next year.