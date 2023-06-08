HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Lexus has revealed the all-new Lexus TX, which we’re told will be exclusively assembled at Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana in Princeton.

According to a spokesperson with Toyota, the TX will also be the first Lexus model to be assembled at the factory. The company says the vehicle will bring in “a new era of three-row luxury.”

“With increasing demand for a three-row SUV that offers substantial space and seating, Lexus rose to the challenge to round out its vehicle offerings and create a sense of luxury that will satisfy and delight the diversifying needs of its guests,” says a spokesperson with Lexus.

We’re told the TX will feature two electrified powertrain options: a plug-in hybrid combined with a powerful V6 engine, and a high-performance 2.4L turbocharged hybrid available exclusively as F SPORT Performance. For more information, click here.