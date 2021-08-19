Toyota scaling back production due to Delta variant, supply chain issues

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Toyota is scaling back production in North America and Japan as the surging coronavirus pandemic pinches supplies.

The week of September 13, Toyota says they will have non-production days at the Gibson County plant. Employees can still come to work or they can take paid time off. The automaker expects August production in North America to be slashed by 60,000 to 90,000 vehicles.

Toyota plans to cut back production in Japan by 40 percent, affecting 14 assembly plants. Toyota does not expect the cuts to impact jobs in North America.