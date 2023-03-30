HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A new multi-million dollar investment into Christian County is said to open over 150 quality jobs to Kentuckians.

Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that Toyota Boshoku America Inc. will invest more than $225 million to build a new facility in Hopkinsville.

“Kentucky’s manufacturing industry has seen incredible growth and momentum recently, and that isn’t stopping anytime soon,” said Gov. Beshear. “Toyota Boshoku has played a major role in our state’s manufacturing sector for years, and I am thrilled to see them add another facility here in Kentucky.”

In a statement provided to the media, Beshear also thanked Toyota Boshoku “for the company’s leadership for continuing to believe in the commonwealth and look forward to the success of their newest plant.”

State officials say the new facility will include a 365,400-square-foot building pad on 49 acres in Christian County. You can read more about this investment here.