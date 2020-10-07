Toyota to donate $400,000 to Gibson, Vanderburgh Co. schools

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT)- Toyota announced it will donate $400,000 to Gibson and Vanderburgh Co. schools to help meet the needs for more than 27,000 students as virtual learning continues.

The grants are part of 31 donations made by Toyota across the country to help bridge the digital divide amid virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Toyota says that while virtual learning became a necessity in early 2020, gaps in local and digital infrastructure has complicated education for students and teachers.

Not having access to a device or Internet connectivity should never be a barrier to a student’s learning or limit his or her options for learning. Thanks to this grant, the EVSC can ensure that even more students have the devices and access necessary to provide high-quality educational instruction whether a student is in person or learning virtually. We are so thankful for the great partnership we have with Toyota and are blessed to have them as part of our community. David Smith, EVSC Superintendent

Toyota also debuted a new education hub for students, with field trips, STEM-based lessons, and virtual tours of Toyota Indiana.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published October 7, 2020)