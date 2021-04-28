Toyota’s history in the Tri-State

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) — Following a historic $803 million investment announcement,

Toyota’s roots in Gibson County started in 1995 when the company announced it was looking for a place to build another major manufacturing facility in North America.

The official announcement came in 1996, and production on the Tundra pick up truck began on December 10, 1998.

Shelley Kirk looks at how the area has come a long way from the early 90’s when the property was a corn field.

(This story was originally published April 28, 2021)