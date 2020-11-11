Toyota’s Leah Curry recognized among 100 Leading Women in the North American auto industry

PRINCETON, Ind (WEHT) – Toyota Motor North America (TMNA), announced six executives have been named among the 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry by Automotive News:
- Leah Curry, president, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Indiana, Inc.
- Susan Elkington, president, Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky, Inc.
- Karen Ideno, group vice president, Toyota Financial Services – Sales, Product & Marketing, Mazda Financial Services
- Sandra Phillips Rogers, general counsel and chief legal officer, chief diversity officer, TMNA
- Kristen Tabar, group vice president, Vehicle Development & Engineering, TMNA
- Julia Wada, group vice president, Strategy, Innovation & Transformation, Toyota Financial Services
100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry recognizes women who are leaders in the automotive field. Curry began her career with Toyota in 1997 at TMMI and held numerous management positions throughout the plant, before being named president of TMMWV in 2016. Curry returned to TMMI after being named president in 2019.
(This story was originally published on November 10, 2020)
