HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Halloween-themed event will benefit an Evansville women’s shelter.

The House of Bread and Peace is hosting TP the House on October 18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Shelter officials are asking for toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, canned goods, and other household supplies.

Lunch will be available for purchase. There will also be a costume contest for kids and other Halloween activities.

The House of Bread and Peace is located at 250 E Chandler Ave.

Click here for the shelter’s Amazon wishlist.