OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A well-known country music singer is coming to Owensboro!

According to an Owensboro website, Trace Adkins’s career includes 14 singles that have earned their place on the shelves of the Billboard’s Top 10. The website also notes that Adkins has been at his career for 25 years, and he has recently made an album that acknowledges this.

“I am at the top of my game right now,” Adkins said. “I’m better at this than I’ve ever been in my life, and I like the way my voice sounds better than 25 years ago…I’ve got to the point where it’s all up to me now. I can do whatever I want. And that’s a beautiful place to be.”

Tickets can be bought here, and the concert will be in the RiverPark Center. The live concert will happen on April 28, starting at 7:00 p.m.