EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Severe storms left thousands across the Tri-State without power Friday afternoon.

As of 4 p.m., CenterPoint Energy officials say over 17,000 customers do not have electricity. In total, there are more than 250 outages that span across several Indiana counties. According to CenterPoint’s outage map, the Evansville area was hit the hardest.

At the same time, Kenergy reported even more people in Kentucky lost power. Nearly 27,000 customers are still without electricity as of 4 p.m. The hardest hit area was Daviess County, which saw more than 8,000 residents without power.

Eyewitness News will update this article hourly with the most recent outage numbers.