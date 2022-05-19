(WEHT) – The National Weather Service has issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties in southern Indiana and western Kentucky on Thursday. Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates on-air and online. A tornado warning was issued for northeastern Spencer and Warrick counties until 2 p.m..

Large hail has been reported in Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Hancock, Perry, Pike, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick counties.

If you have trouble viewing the video in the player above, click here.