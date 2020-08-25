Tractor trailer overturns blocking ramp in Ohio County

OHIO CO., Ky (WEHT) A tractor trailer traveling eastbound on the WKY Parkway turned over Tuesday morning, spilling a load of mulch.

The crash is blocking the I-165 on-ramp at Exit 77B. The duration of this crash is 4 – 5 hours. Motorists will need to seek alternate routes until further notice.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 25, 2020)

