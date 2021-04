EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – It’s the end of an era. Tracey Zeller Jewelry is saying goodbye to Evansville.

After 35 years in the business, Tracey and her husband Jim are retiring. They made the announcement on their website this afternoon.

Any future appointments for repairs will still be honored along with layaway options, but the store will close on April 12.

(This story was originally published on April 6, 2021)