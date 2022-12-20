CARMI, Ill. (WEHT) — Many Carmi residents are sitting home without internet because of a crash that happened earlier Tuesday afternoon.

The Carmi Police Department says that the accident, which happened on Oak and 7th Street, pulled down power and fiber optic lines.

Crews were able to restore power, but police say that the “extensive damage” left a lot of Frontier Communications customers with no internet access.

“Frontier apologizes for the inconvenience caused by the outage,” officials say in a release.

Crews are unsure when internet will be restored to those customers. No word on any injuries reported in the accident.