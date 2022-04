SPENCER CO, Ind (WEHT) Westbound SR 66 is closed while authorities work the scene of a crash at Old Lamar Hwy near the Spencer and Perry County line.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Thursday. The Spencer County Sheriff tells us the coroner has been called to the scene.

West bound traffic on State Road 66 is being diverted to State Road 545. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.