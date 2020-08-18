TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash reported in Henderson near Twin Bridges, heavy traffic delays in area

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Dispatch tells Eyewitness News there has been an accident involving a motorcycle at northbound US 41 and Wolf Hills Road, near the Twin Bridges.

Henderson Co. sheriff’s deputies and multiple emergency crews are at the scene and there are heavy traffic delays in the area.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene and will update this story.

This is the second crash the coroner has been called to in Henderson on Tuesday.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 18, 2020)