HENDERSON, Co. Ky. (WEHT) — The eastbound lanes of the Audubon Parkway at the 13 and 14 mile marker are back open Monday after an early morning crash.

Eyewitness News learned of the crash short after four Monday morning.

Henderson County coroner Bruce Farmer confirms to Eyewitness News the accident was fatal.

Crews are working to determine right now if more than one car was involved.

Farmer says law enforcement is in the process of notifying family.

Our crew said emergency crews worked quickly to clear that wreck as the eastbound lanes were closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.