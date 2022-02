WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash.

It happened on eastbound SR 66 at Darlington Road near Alcoa. A witness saw the car off the roadway and called 911 immediately.

Officials say this was a single vehicle accident and one man died at the scene.

Responders are still working to find out what caused the crash. They say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.