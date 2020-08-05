TRAFFIC ALERT: EWSU investigating sinkhole on Hwy 41

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Water Sewer Utility says two southbound lanes on Hwy 41 are closed between Virginia St. and the Lloyd Expressway as crews investigate a sinkhole related to a combination sewer line.

Traffic Alert: Two SB lanes on US Hwy 41, between Virginia St. and the Lloyd Expwy, are closed while EWSU investigates a sinkhole related to a combination sewer line. Crews are making repairs to stabilize the line & reopen the lanes. Please drive with caution near the work zone. pic.twitter.com/T5CSHzoCcv — Evansville Water Sewer Utility (@EWSUtility) August 5, 2020

Crews are reportedly making repairs, working to stabilize the lane, and reopen the lanes. Motorists are asked to drive with caution near the work zone.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 5, 2020)

LOCAL NEWS