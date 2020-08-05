TRAFFIC ALERT: EWSU investigating sinkhole on Hwy 41

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Evansville Water Sewer Utility says two southbound lanes on Hwy 41 are closed between Virginia St. and the Lloyd Expressway as crews investigate a sinkhole related to a combination sewer line.
Crews are reportedly making repairs, working to stabilize the lane, and reopen the lanes. Motorists are asked to drive with caution near the work zone.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 5, 2020)
LOCAL NEWS
