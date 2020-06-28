TRAFFIC ALERT: Heavy rains impacting Tri-State highways

(WEHT)- Parts of some Tri-State area highways are closed after heavy rains moved through the area over the weekend.

As of 6/28 at 5:30 P.M.

Daviess County

KY 1514 is closed at mile marker 4.9 due to a collapsed culvert

KY 298 is closed between mile markers 2 – 3

KY 2127 is closed between mile markers 0 – 2

KY 554 is open with high water between mile markers 7 – 9

KY 762 is closed between mile markers 0 – 1

Henderson County

KY 2247 is closed between the 0 – 2 mile markers

KY 812 is closed between the 4 – 5 mile markers

KY 1557 is closed between the 2 – 3 mile markers

KY 1078 is closed between the 4 – 5 mile markers

KY 812 is open with high water between the 6 – 7 mile markers

Ohio County

KY 62 is open with high water between the 8 – 10 and the 15 – 16 mile markers

KY 69 is open with high water between the 20-21 mile markers.

US 231 is open with high water between the 9 – 10 mile markers

KY 1543 is open with high water between the 3 – 4 mile markers

KY 919 is open with high water between the 3 – 4 mile markers

KY 2718 is open with high water between the 4 – 5 mile markers

KY 2668 is open with high water between the 2 – 3 mile markers

KY 136 is open with high water between the 3 – 4 mile markers

(This story was originally published on June 28, 2020)

